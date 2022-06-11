NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The singer/actress who is credited with single-handedly inventing the art of twerking is ecstatic that she has recorded an album of old time standard classic pirate songs with the star of the "Pirates of The Caribbean" movies, Johnny Depp.

The firecracker who was born Destiny Hope Cyrus told Carolina Chipotle with Bedroom Pillow Talk that she is thrilled at once again becoming relevant in a world where one is relevant today, and non-relevant 23 hours later.

Miley, who told Chippy that she has reduced her habitual liquor drinking by 80% added that since also just saying no to drugs, she has noticed that her titties are now much more erotically sensuous as well as they have grown a full cup.

Cyrus, revealed that three of the classic buccaneer songs that are on her and Johnny's album include "Shiver Me Timbers, and Caress My Genitalia," "The Ballad of The Ho Ho Ho Pirate Floosie," and "She Scuppered Me Uppers As I Aye-Ayed Her Bottoms."

SIDENOTE: Miley is 29, Johnny is 59, and Beyonce is 40½.