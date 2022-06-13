60's English Songstress Petula Clark Performs a Sold-Out Concert at London's Wembley Stadium To Benefit The People of Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 June 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for 60's English Songstress Petula Clark Performs a Sold-Out Concert at London's Wembley Stadium To Benefit The People of Ukraine
The amazing 89-year-old Petula Clark performed for one hour and thirty-five minutes.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Britain's eldest singer, Petula Clark, who is 89, has just performed to a sold-out audience at Wembley Stadium to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The blonde songstress followed the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Animals, and the Dave Clark Five right after they 'musically' invaded the United States back in 1964, (58 years ago!).

Petula recorded such hits as "Downtown," "Uptown," "I Know A Place," "Don't Sleep In The Subway," and "Hey Blokes I Know Another Place."

Miss Clark, who doesn't look a day over 83, performed to over a crowd of 91,307 concert goers, including Simon Cowell, Len Goodman, Prince Charles, Cheryl "Chezza" Cole, Ricky Gervais, and her majesty herself, Queen Elizabeth, who wore a blue and yellow hat in honor of Ukraine.

Also on the concert bill were three very popular United Kingdom heavy metal bands; Camel Toe, The Sherwood Forest Wankers, and Nathan & The Nazi Haters.

SIDENOTE: The concert raised a grand total of £973,000 [$1.19 million - US]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
MusicPetula Clark

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more