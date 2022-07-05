Man says he is forgotten Bee Gee

Funny story written by phatsnail

Tuesday, 5 July 2022

image for Man says he is forgotten Bee Gee
FORGOTTEN BEE GEE

A man from Birmingham claims he is the forgotten missing fourth Bee Gee.

Bernard Gibb 75 claims he was shunned from the band the moment they got famous they brushed him aside and he hasn’t spoken to Barry since then.

”I haven’t spoken to any of them for years, ever since they became famous. I think it was because i borrowed our Robins Black n Decker workmate and never returned it I have been spurned.

"I tell you what they wouldn’t have got anywhere without me, the Bastards!”

Bernard also claims he wrote all the songs and has a few unreleased ones he will be releasing soon on a new album entitled ”I Gibb it my way”.

Bernard has been performing at his local dog track, scrap yard and old folks home, before touring nationwide at bingo halls around the country.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Bee GeesEntertainmentMusicUK

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more