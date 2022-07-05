Man says he is forgotten Bee Gee

A man from Birmingham claims he is the forgotten missing fourth Bee Gee.

Bernard Gibb 75 claims he was shunned from the band the moment they got famous they brushed him aside and he hasn’t spoken to Barry since then.

”I haven’t spoken to any of them for years, ever since they became famous. I think it was because i borrowed our Robins Black n Decker workmate and never returned it I have been spurned.

"I tell you what they wouldn’t have got anywhere without me, the Bastards!”

Bernard also claims he wrote all the songs and has a few unreleased ones he will be releasing soon on a new album entitled ”I Gibb it my way”.

Bernard has been performing at his local dog track, scrap yard and old folks home, before touring nationwide at bingo halls around the country.