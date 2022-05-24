One of The United Kingdom's Most Popular Heavy Metal Bands, Camel Toe, Denies The Rampant Rumor That They Lip-Sync

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The members of Camel Toe say they plan to have a nice long chat with the wimpy Piers Morgan.

LONDON - (Satire News) - The heavy metal band that hails from Wimbledon, has just issued a statement that they want to disprove the rumor that they lip synched, at their recent concert at Tottenham's Shakespeare-In-The-Round Coliseum.

The band Camel Toe, stated that they know where the fucking rumor came from and they are going to be paying Piers Morgan a visit sooner than later.

The group's lead singer Bartholemew Spiffy, said that Piers is just upset and devastated that he was dumped in front of the world by his girlfriend Sarah Ferguson.

Spiffy, said that he actually dated the British cougar and he found her to be one hell of a hot, foxy MILF.

The band's drummer, Digger Diggenshire, added that he also dated Fergie, and he smiled as he conveyed the fact that the fiery redhead actually taught him one or three sexual positions, that he had no idea even existed.

Digger smiled as he said that Fergie's sexual prowess compares excellently to another Brit woman, Elizabeth Hurley.

SIDENOTE: To order Camel Toes latest CD titled "Songs Written While Wildly Wanking In The Wicked Woods" go to cameltoe.sex

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

