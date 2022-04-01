Busker still not singing any songs you know

Although he has been busking outside the window of an accountancy firm for more than two months, singer Bobby Falsetto has yet to play any songs that you know.

Office receptionist Belinda Gotcha said ‘I am in my forties, and I just want him to play a song I can sing along to. I mean, a bit of Bon Jovi, or The Bangles, I love that Manic Monday song they did. Or some Counting Crows, two months he has been out there, not one Yellow Submarine, not one Living on a Prayer, not even some old soul song we can tap our feet to. I mean Elaine down in accounts is even bored of it, and she listens to Bryan Ferry for the lyrics’.

When asked Bobby Falsetto said ‘I have been singing all of the songs everyone knows…..Just in a way that they don’t recognise. I sing all of the songs backwards. It is a trick that nobody realises but me. It means I don’t have to learn any more songs, but sometimes someone will ask what I am playing, and I will say I am playing with the linear concept of time’.