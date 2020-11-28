Las Vegas To Showcase Naked Female Boxing

LAS VEGAS – (Sports Satire) – Every Las Vegas hotel and casino has seen a drop in business by as much as 82%.

One of the newest casinos, the Amazon Forest Hotel & Casino has stated that if business does not pick up, they may have to end up closing, after only having opened in March.

The owners of the Amazon Forest are also part-owners of the NFL Las Vegas Rams and the NBA Utah Jazz.

They also own a Kentucky thoroughbred race horse named Lady Landslide, who won her last race by a distance of 17 lengths.

The Amazon Forest has hired the Manhattan consulting firm of Wisenzoot, Itzik, & Chipuma to see about bringing in some much-needed revenue.

The consulting firm has informed the Las Vegas city council that they will be promoting naked female boxing.

The fighters are all professional boxers from Russia, and they are not only extremely talented in the ring, but each one of them is positively sexy and, on a scale of 1 to 10, are all 11s.

ESPN-4, is reportedly interested in sponsoring the sporting event and televising it to countries that have never seen naked female boxing before.