The Las Vegas Couple Who Named Their Baby Girl, Vagina, Have Decided to Change Her Name To Keep From Going To Prison

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – RumorLand News reports that Wendell and Pandora Tuckweed will not be arrested after all.

The couple, who named their baby daughter, Vagina, said that it was really just a joke, but the Nevada State Department of Normalcy did not think it was one freakin' bit funny.

Initially the couple was fined $4,000, and after a thorough investigation, the state issued arrest warrants for the Tuckweeds.

The couple quickly hired an attorney, who told the couple to change Vagina’s name as soon as possible, or else their practical joking asses would both end up in prison.

And so little baby Vagina's new name is now little baby Ruth.

Wendell told RumorLand’s Zackary Yukon that his mama, Shirley Mae, did not raise no dummy; a hard-drinking boozer yes, but not a dummy.

And so as they say in Midland, Texas, “All’s well that ends well.”