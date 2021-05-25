United States Customs Agents Confiscate $17 Million in Counterfeit Nickels

Tuesday, 25 May 2021

The nickels were bound for several Las Vegas casinos including The Conestoga Wagon.

SAN DIEGO, California – (Satire News) - United States Customs Agents in San Diego, California, report that they have just confiscated a huge shipment of illegal coins that was bound for several Las Vegas gambling casinos.

The 18-wheeler was found to have over $17 million in counterfeit nickels.

Customs Agents first became suspicious when upon inspection they noticed that Thomas Jefferson was wearing a San Diego Padres baseball cap.

Agents also noticed that the year the coins were minted was missing, as were the words E Pluribus Unum Ipso Facto.

The driver was questioned and he replied that he picked up the shipment in San Diego, and was told that he was hauling a load of ribbed condoms to a casino in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the $17 million in nickels is currently sitting in a huge safe which belongs to Celine Dion.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

