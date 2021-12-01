The Extremely Sexy "The Housewives of Tijuana" Voted The Number One Reality Show In All of North America

TIJUANA, Mexico – (Satire News) – Mexico’s El Ole News Agency has just named “The Housewives of Tijuana” the numero uno (#1) reality show in the entire North American continent.

According to El Ole, the show beat out such favorites as “The Guacamole Wars,” “Monday Night Bullfighting,” “Antonio and His Amazing Accordion,” and “How To Make Neat Things Like Maracas, Cerveza, Sombreros, and Panties.”

One of the stars of the show Josefina Dolores Sanchez-Johnson stated that the six women on the show really get along fantastic in real life, and nothing like the sex-crazed muchachas that viewers see on the screen.

She noted that unlike all of the “Housewives” shows in the US, “The Housewives of Tijuana” deals with X-Rated matters and sexually-themed situations, like when Graciela Georgette Garcia-Juarez' character Bonita was kidnapped by members of the Guatemalan drug cartel Los Huehuetenango Mayan Machos, which is led by ex-bullfighter turned drug cartel kingpin Marco Zacapalero.

In that episode, Bonita was able to escape unharmed by getting her captor totally drunk with a bottle of El Toro Malo Mescal Tequila that she had hidden in her purse.

In another episode, next-door neighbors Pilar and Paloma find out that they have sensuously intimate sexual feelings for each other when their husbands fly down to Cancun on a dolphin fishing trip.

SIDENOTE: El Ole reports that “The Housewives of Tijuana” is the favorite show of Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Salma Hayek, Jose Altuve, and Kelly Clarkson.