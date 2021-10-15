"My first aubergine" to rival Channel 4's "My first threesome"

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 15 October 2021

image for "My first aubergine" to rival Channel 4's "My first threesome"
That looks good, I might watch it.

Following Channel Four's recent barrel-scraping exercise, my first threesome, Channel Five has offered a series of programmes that take on the theme.

The titles of each three-hour programme are:

1) My First Aubergine
2) My first reading of the Daily Mail's sidebar of shame
3) My first time looking judgementally at the neighbours
4) My first Bond film
5) My first my first programme on Channel Five.

Channel Five spokesperson Sandie Shoes said: 'We often watch other channels for ideas, and we thought that this might be the way to go. We were going to go for an after-dark version as well, which would include nudity and a lot of swearing, but we thought better of it, thank god.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Reality TVTV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more