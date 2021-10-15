"My first aubergine" to rival Channel 4's "My first threesome"

Following Channel Four's recent barrel-scraping exercise, my first threesome, Channel Five has offered a series of programmes that take on the theme.

The titles of each three-hour programme are:

1) My First Aubergine

2) My first reading of the Daily Mail's sidebar of shame

3) My first time looking judgementally at the neighbours

4) My first Bond film

5) My first my first programme on Channel Five.

Channel Five spokesperson Sandie Shoes said: 'We often watch other channels for ideas, and we thought that this might be the way to go. We were going to go for an after-dark version as well, which would include nudity and a lot of swearing, but we thought better of it, thank god.'