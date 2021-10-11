Jennifer Lopez Donates A Pair of Her Sexy Panties To The Smithsonian Institute

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The Alpha Beta News Agency reports that Smithsonian Institute officials are thrilled at the fact that popular singer, dancer, and movie star, Jennifer Lopez, aka J.Lo has graciously donated a pair of her panties to the institute.

Alpha Beta reporter Mimosa Sabrosa, who has all of J.Lo’s albums, said that the 52-year-old super star seems to just keep on getting sexier and younger with each year.

The Puerto Rican celeb who can speak 7 languages fluently including Icelandic and Mescalero Apache, says that her boyfriend Ben Affleck is the best lover that she has ever had.

Affleck, recently told Anderson Cooper that J.Lo has the most sensuously erotic ass of any woman’s ass that he has ever seen, and he estimates that he has seen somewhere around 3,000 womens asses.

J.Lo told Miss Sabrosa that 49-year-old Benito has showed her some astounding sexual positions that she never even knew existed, including the amazingly satisfying Himalayan Slam Bam!

SIDENOTE: Affleck mentioned to Cooper that the Smithsonian was elated that Ms. Lopez also threw in one of her C-cup bras and a slightly used Revlon lipstick.