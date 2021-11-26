The List of 2021’s Top 10 Hip Hop-Rap Band Names

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 26 November 2021

image for The List of 2021’s Top 10 Hip Hop-Rap Band Names
Hip Hop husband and wife artists, Big Nutz & Little Pussy, are number 4 on the list.

HARLEM, New York – (Magazine Satire) - Afro Sheen Magazine reporter Yodelle Denzel St. Bling has just announced the magazine’s selection of this year's top hip hop-rap music band names. Lots and lots of websites were searched in order to choose the ten winners from over 9,000 choices.

2021’s TOP 10 HIP HOP-RAP BAND NAMES

1. Bro Yo and Mo Fo
2. The Cinnamon $istas
3. Rap Lives Matter
4. Big Nutz & Little Pussy
5. The Diddly Dickz
6. Los Friggin’ Funkers
7. The Hip Hoppin' Ghetto Ho’s
8. Rap Crap
9. Godzilla’s Groin
10.The Pussy Grabbing Trumpz

SIDENOTE: Afro Sheen Magazine and Yodelle Denzel St. Bling wish to express their profound appreciation to Melania Trump, LeBron James, VP Kamala Harris, and rapper Yo Yo Afro Woke, for their assistance in the compiling of this list.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

