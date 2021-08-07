Books We'd All Love to Read

Donald Trump - One Tweet Over the Line (a winners book for pussies who still pretend I lost)

Christopher Wray - How I Maintained My Integrity While Others Chose to Follow the Law

Leonardo DeCaprio - The Man Who Single Handedly Ended MMGW By Flying Private Jets to 'Save the Rain Forest' Meetings

John Kerry - Marrying Up to Avoid Having to Work

Ilhan Omar - If the INS Comes Knocking, Marry Your Brother, Stupid!

General Miley - How to Pretend to be Anyone You Have to be to Stay in Power

Hilary Clinton - Suicide Prevention and Government Service

Jeffrey Epstein - Safety Inside Prison Walls

Barack Obama - My Kenyan Birth in Hawaii... a travelers tale

Bernie Sanders - How I won The Presidency TWICE!

Michael Obama - My Life As A Make Believe Woman

Andrew Cuomo - How To Treat Women With Dignity and Respect