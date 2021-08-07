Books We'd All Love to Read

Donald Trump - One Tweet Over the Line (a winners book for pussies who still pretend I lost)
Christopher Wray - How I Maintained My Integrity While Others Chose to Follow the Law
Leonardo DeCaprio - The Man Who Single Handedly Ended MMGW By Flying Private Jets to 'Save the Rain Forest' Meetings
John Kerry - Marrying Up to Avoid Having to Work
Ilhan Omar - If the INS Comes Knocking, Marry Your Brother, Stupid!
General Miley - How to Pretend to be Anyone You Have to be to Stay in Power
Hilary Clinton - Suicide Prevention and Government Service
Jeffrey Epstein - Safety Inside Prison Walls
Barack Obama - My Kenyan Birth in Hawaii... a travelers tale
Bernie Sanders - How I won The Presidency TWICE!
Michael Obama - My Life As A Make Believe Woman
Andrew Cuomo - How To Treat Women With Dignity and Respect