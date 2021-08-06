Events That Nearly Brought Down The Government

Since democrats are claiming the peaceful January 6th protest was an insurrection, and nearly brought down the government, I think it's time we created a list of other 'watershed' events that also nearly toppled democracy.

Please add your own 'life changing' events that could have ended the country.

New Coke - Who could imagine the pain and suffering caused by Coca Cola trying out a new flavor...

Seinfeld's final episode - Is life really all about nothing? For God's sake, think of the children...

DVD's Replace Video Cassettes - This one is from the scrapheap of history. Imagine the ecological damage to the rain forest as all those useless VCR players found their eternal home in landfills all over the world...

The AMC Gremlin - It was a close one, but civilization just barely survived one of the ugliest car ideas in history.

The Movie Gremlins - How could letting the secrets of those hairy, little monsters out, NOT end up in destroying the entire universe?

However.... Phoebe Cates was HOT!

"I'm Too Sexy For My Shirt..." Nuff said...

Disco - How the world survived such evil is completely impossible to imagine.

Cher - One more 'Final' tour and the entire planet is going to implode. I know it is.

Hilary Clinton - Has she finally killed everyone, everywhere?

Madonna's promise to perform naked if voters elect Hilary Clinton. And you thought torture was illegal in all 50 states??? How much bleach does one have to pour into their eyes to eradicate that image, anyway?

Global Warming - So... When will the democrats tell us what IS the right temperature for the earth?

Systemic Racism - Obviously nobody has survived the bad blood between Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon. Who did win that race, anyway???

Male Patriarchy - Let's face it. the world would be so much better off if there were only women like AOC and Diane Feinstein. Who needs men? It can't fail,... at least for one generation.

Public Education - Without liberal teachers, protected by the painfull teacher unions, children would never know that disagreeing with barack obama is a felony! Won't you THINK of the children, for God's sake.

ASK Dr. Quackenheimer Fauci ... Humanity has so far escaped, by the skin of our teeth, the total destruction of mankind, as Americans tried, unsuccessfully to navigate the sheer stupidity of Tony - ask the fraud - Fauci as he changed his dire warnings many times a day.