Snow White and The 7 Dwarfs Dropped Due To Its Alleged Sexual Connotation

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Silver Screen Showcase Magazine has just announced that the powers-that-be have decided to pull “Snow White and The 7 Dwarfs” from the film library.

The decision was due to a lawsuit that had been filed in behalf of 24,000 evangelicals calling themselves Evangelicals For The Stomping Out of Sexual Innuendoes, Connotations, and Boinking.

SSSM reporter Pomona Vox stated that the group is reportedly based in Corn Shuck, Iowa, and is also responsible for making several hip hop artists stop using the “N,” word, the “P,” word and the “F” word in their rap music.

Meanwhile, Dolly Dillonfister, one of several actresses who have portrayed the virginal Snow White, responded by angrily stating “That’s pure unadulterated bullshit!”

In Other News. Norway is expressing some serious concern regarding the sardine shortage.