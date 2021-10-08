JOLIET, Illinois – (Satire News) – The American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has just released a list of ten pet products that went on the market, and were almost instantly taken off the market for this reason or that.

THE LIST OF TOP 10 PET PRODUCTS

THAT WERE QUICKLY AXED

1. Preparation H For Cats

2. Lipstick For Goldfish

3. Condoms For Pet Rabbits

4. Woodpecker Headache Pills

5. Calcium Suppositories For Parrots

6. Styling Gel For Pigs

7. Hearing Aids For Roosters

8. Birth Control Pills For Mice

9. IUD’s For Kangaroos (Only Sold in Australia)

10. Botox Injections For Bloodhounds

The ASPCA would like to thank VP Kamala Harris for helping in the compiling of this list.