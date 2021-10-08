The List of Top 10 Pet Products That Were Quickly Axed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 8 October 2021

image for The List of Top 10 Pet Products That Were Quickly Axed
All of the animals shown above are rescue pets. (Photo courtesy of Rico Chorizo).

JOLIET, Illinois – (Satire News) – The American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has just released a list of ten pet products that went on the market, and were almost instantly taken off the market for this reason or that.

THE LIST OF TOP 10 PET PRODUCTS
THAT WERE QUICKLY AXED

1. Preparation H For Cats
2. Lipstick For Goldfish
3. Condoms For Pet Rabbits
4. Woodpecker Headache Pills
5. Calcium Suppositories For Parrots
6. Styling Gel For Pigs
7. Hearing Aids For Roosters
8. Birth Control Pills For Mice
9. IUD’s For Kangaroos (Only Sold in Australia)
10. Botox Injections For Bloodhounds

The ASPCA would like to thank VP Kamala Harris for helping in the compiling of this list.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

