After Her 4th Divorce a 27-Year-Old Woman Says That She Has Finally Found The Love of Her Life

Monday, 11 October 2021

Rhonda has commented that she has no desire to marry for a fifth time.

EL SEGUNDO, California – (Satire News) – Rhonda Pellabrew, who is only 27, has already been married four times.

She says that ever since she was in high school she just has had an uncontrollable desire to have as much d*ck (peni*) as possible.

Rhonda said that in her senior year, at Carmen Miranda High School, she was voted “Girl Most Likely To Marry Lots of Times.”

After recently divorcing husband number four due to her incessantly adulterous nature, she has certainly earned that title.

When asked if she is shopping around for husband number cinco (5), she made a face, and said that she isn’t because she really and truly feels that she has finally found the one and only true love of her life.

SIDENOTE: She was asked who that might be and she stuck out her chest and pointed to herself.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

