Elder: California Recall Election Rigged!

Orange County, CA. From his election headquarters in Newport Beach an angry Larry Elder tonight charged that the "defeat" of Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall resulted from millions of Democrats casting two votes against it: one in a mail-in ballot and the other in person on election day.

"That July poll that showed the momentum was with the pro-recall Californians scared the you-know-what out of the Dems and they did like they did last November to defeat Trump - they rigged the election. All it took was for Democratic election officials in three counties - L A, San Francisco and Alameda - to double the vote count and they 'won.'

"In the real California, populated by birth-right citizens and not by illegal aliens, I won easily. Look at the vote in Inyo, Alpine and Del Norte counties. Overwhelmingly for me!"

When asked that if he was right, wouldn't it be uncovered in the required audit of votes, Elder replied: "Democratic election officials in those counties know how to cover up their fraud. No, it won't be ex posed. That's why we need really drastic election laws in California, like those Texas just passed. Then we'll win."

Elder's attorneys filed suit to overturn the election five minutes after the major networks declared the recall had lost.