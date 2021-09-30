LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – LaLaLand Daily reports that due to the thousands of damn wildfires that have hit California, the cost of wildfire insurance has gone up by as much as 817%.

Leilani Oahu-Roofy, 43, who is an insurance agent with the Progesterone of Pomona Insurance Company told LD’s Macadamia Honeysuckle, that most Californian’s are now paying as much as $7,000 per month.

Honeysuckle talked with one of the Kardashian sisters (Khloé), and she informed her that her wildfire insurance went up from $4,000 a month, all the way up to $28,000.

Meanwhile, the very popular Governor Gavin Newsom has informed the news media, that in a effort to contain the wildfires, the state’s attorney general is looking into possibly buying European water, which tends to be wetter than American water.