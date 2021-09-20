California set to add song and dance routines to aftermath of recall campaign

California has decided Governor Newsom should NOT be dismissed and replaced by one of 46 candidates.

If it had happened, this would have been only the second time in State history for such an event, following dismissal of Gray Davis and replacement with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger back in 2003.

Since that time, however, Democrats have dominated the State's politics.

The issue currently is masks and mandates versus suspending these measures plus trying to assess just how serious the virus threat actually is in California.

The Governor has recently re-imposed mask mandates in six Bay Area counties, plus ordered up vaccine passports for indoor venues starting August 20.

Demonstrations are in play, with a focus on San Francisco for a display of sentiments on the issues.

Along with speeches and rallies as usual, special music and dance groups will join what are expected to be eager throngs trying to make up their minds.

A marching group will parade along Market Street with the following number:

The mandates! The mandates! The mandates!

We've got to have the mandates! the mandates! the mandates!



At The Museum of Modern Art, an anonymous crooner, amazingly similar to Tony Bennett, will intone:

I left my arm in San Francisco

High on a hill it calls to me

I'm jabbed and anxious

Above the windy sea



Newsom had faced five previous attempts to remove him with prior efforts falling short.

Review:

A petition needs 1.5 million signatures, and this time the Secretary of State verified 1.7 million signatures of 2.1 million overall.

22 million Californians received ballots for the vote September 14.

They chose either Yes or No to the question on whether to recall the governor.

If Yes, they then selected from 46 candidates.

The list of candidates to replace Newsom included 24 Republicans, 9 Democrats, 10 No Party Preference candidates, 2 Green Party and 1 Libertarian.

Analysts note that although the positions on controlling the virus are very different, the campaign songs could apply to either.

However, musical performance is so heart-warming, cheering up current political developments is almost certain.