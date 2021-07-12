A List of 10 Rejected Reality TV Shows

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 July 2021

Kim and her mom and sisters have the sexiest reality show on television.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - Some of the reasons why the following reality television shows did not make it onto the television viewing schedule, range from use of an unusually large amount of effen expletives, to the reality show actors and actresses acting like they are the next Kim Kardashian (of “Growing Up Kardashian”) or Gordon Ramsay (of “Hell's Kitchen”).

A LIST OF 10 REJECTED REALITY TV SHOWS

1. The Lying Trumps of Mar-a-Lago

2. The Housewives of Tijuana

3. The Sushi Wars

4. Growing Up Amish

5. Tinsel Town Cougars On The Prowl For Young Stuff

6. Nudist Camp Couplings

7. Which Ex-Boyfriend Will Taylor Swift Write A Song About Next

8. Cooking Healthy With Donald Trump

9. The Sex Habits of Kate Gosselin

10. Singing Along With Anastacia’s Accordion

Honorable Mention - Semi-Naked Food Eating Contests

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

