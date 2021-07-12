A List of 10 Rejected Reality TV Shows

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - Some of the reasons why the following reality television shows did not make it onto the television viewing schedule, range from use of an unusually large amount of effen expletives, to the reality show actors and actresses acting like they are the next Kim Kardashian (of “Growing Up Kardashian”) or Gordon Ramsay (of “Hell's Kitchen”).
1. The Lying Trumps of Mar-a-Lago
2. The Housewives of Tijuana
3. The Sushi Wars
4. Growing Up Amish
5. Tinsel Town Cougars On The Prowl For Young Stuff
6. Nudist Camp Couplings
7. Which Ex-Boyfriend Will Taylor Swift Write A Song About Next
8. Cooking Healthy With Donald Trump
9. The Sex Habits of Kate Gosselin
10. Singing Along With Anastacia’s Accordion
Honorable Mention - Semi-Naked Food Eating Contests