Ten favourite paperclips on Facebook

Following a number of challenges on Facebook, such as 10 favourite bands, film stars, first dates, last dates, starting players in football etc, Facebook has now launched a challenge called Ten favourite Paperclips.

It followed equally bizarre but failed challenges, such as 10 favourite Space Hoppers, 10 favourite drawing pins, and 10 favourite post-it notes.

Facebook bod Nick Clegg said 'It seems like such a good idea to us. We challenge people to name 10 favourite items, and see what bullshit they come up with'.

World-famous paperclip expert Brian Asshat was heard to say 'Ten favourites. How am I meant to cut my collection down to ten? They all have names you know.'

Felicity Dowager has taken up the challenge. She is on day three, and so far has posted what appears to be photos of the same paper clip.

In other world news, some sport is happening somewhere.