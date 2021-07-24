Senator Lindsey Graham Denies That He Is Considering Having Sexual Reassignment Surgery

TRINIDAD, Colorado – (Satire News) – GOP Senator, and one of Trump’s top 3 ass kissers was recently spotted in Trinidad, Colorado.

The city is noted for being the “Sex Change” capital of the United States.

BuzzFuzz learned that in just the past 12 years, 45,000 guys have become gals, and 39,000 gals have become guys at The Hey We Don’t Judge Sexual Reassignment Hospital.

Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz reported on one male individual, who became a female, and then four months later found out she hated her size 40-DDD tits, her obligatory swish, and her women’s intuition, and so she had SRS (again) and 'she' went back to being a dude; a very, very confused-as-shit dude.

Miss Kixx spoke to (Daniel/Danielle/Daniel) and she noted that yes, (he/she/he) is one really and truly very, very fucked up individual. (Her words).

Meanwhile, a local reporter with Trinidad’s Channel 69 News, saw Senator Graham having a Fajita and Broccoli taco at a local Taco Bell, and asked the Daisy Duke short shorts-wearing senator, if he was in town to get an estimate on having sexual reassignment surgery.

The senator, who shock jock Howard Stern says has all the ear marks of being one of them side saddle-riding pansies, adamantly denies that he is looking to ‘play for the other team,’ as they say in San Francisco.

SIDENOTE: When Graham was asked why he was wearing bright red lipstick - he turned as red as an Alabama apple and replied that actually it's strawberry-flavored Chap Stick. (Hmmmmm...)