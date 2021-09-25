A Colorado Woman Gives Her Granddaughter a Pound of Marijuana For Her Birthday

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 25 September 2021

image for A Colorado Woman Gives Her Granddaughter a Pound of Marijuana For Her Birthday
Bernice Bicka, 63, is the owner of The Pot of Gold Pot Palace in Durango.

DURANGO, Colorado - (Satire News) – 21-year-old Ashley Hibnocker is one of the happiest 21-year-old girls in the entire country.

The Hullabaloo News Agency's Abel Zorro, reports that Ashley’s grandmother, Bernice Bicka, 63, gave her favorite granddaughter, a pound of Guadalajara Giggle Grass, which is one of the finest strains of cannabis produced in the Republic of Mexico.

Ashley’s parents Hank and Sausalita Hibnocker wish that Granny Bernice had given their daughter a gift certificate to Victoria’s Secret, or a flat top guitar, or even a new Iphone Grandisimo 3.

Sausalita HIbnocker told Abel Zorro that the Durango authorities have issued her mom (Bernice) a total of 7 warnings about buying grass from Mexico and bringing it over "Don The Con" Trump's worthless, useless, waste of $19 billion wall on a drone to avoid having to pay the excise duty tax on it.

Meanwhile, Ashley is already planning on inviting 25 of her closest friends to attend a Potapalooza Romp Party at Granny Bernice’s double-wide trailer.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cannabis

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more