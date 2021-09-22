Trump Says That VP Harris Makes Him Feel Like He Is Nothing More Than a Racist, a Sexual Predator, and a Pile of Duck Droppings

CLEVELAND – (Satire News) – Donald Jonathan Trump traveled to Cleveland to visit an old girlfriend he broke up with as soon as he met Melania at a local strip club.

Trump recently confided to his boyfriend, Sean Hannity, that he actually came very close to making this woman, identified as Paula Carselletti, 77, the third Mrs. Trump.

But, as he told Hannity, one look at Melly’s tits and ass and it was bye-bye Paula and hello to the Slovenian sex fiene.

The “Racist-in-Chief,” as 89.9% of the black population refers to DJT, said that when he dumped Carselletti, she threatened to go to the news media and give them dozens and dozens of intimately explicit photos of him and her, and a Russian hooker engaging in a menage-a-trois (threesome).

Trump noted that after VP Harris heard about his escapade with "Paula The Cougar,” she laughed and commented to first lady Dr. Jill Biden, that it is amazing how at the age of 75, the human asshole is still the same fucked up racist, sexual predator, and pile of duck droppings that he has always been.

