Tom Arnold Says That He Is Planning On Releasing The Infamous Secret "Apprentice" Tape Where Donald Trump Uses the “N” Word 29 Times!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

image for Tom Arnold Says That He Is Planning On Releasing The Infamous Secret "Apprentice" Tape Where Donald Trump Uses the “N” Word 29 Times!
Trump telling Tom (Arnold) that if he releases the infamous "N" tape, he'll have him castrated!

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The Daily Dirt has just announced that comedian Tom Arnold, who was once married to that fat tub of lard, Roseanne Barr, has decided to release the infamous Trump “N” word tape.

The tape clearly will show the nation and the world that the orange piece of shit is really and truly a hardcore racist.

Daily Dirt reporter Stormy Coin stated that Arnold allowed her (and only her) to listen to the notoriously racist tape and she said that after the tape comes out, even some of DJT’s staunchest black Uncle Tom and Aunt Tomasina supporters will most probably begin to refer to him as that white trash, honky, low-life, Nazi racist motherfucker!

SIDENOTE: Tom told Miss Coin that Trump offered to pay him $27,000 to hand the tape over to him. The former Mr. Roseanne Barr laughed and told him that once the tape comes out every decent black in the country will hate him more than ballerinas hate getting their period during an operatic performance.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

