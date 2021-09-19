Donald Trump Has Just Been Named, The 2021 Man of The Year, By The White Extremist Group, The Proud Boys

DUCK DUNG, Alabama – (Satire News) – Scandal Today is reporting that Donald Jonathan Trump, AKA “Rhino Butt,” has just received the ‘honor’ of being named The 2021 Man of The Year, by his beloved January 6, insurrectionists, the Proud Boys.

The members of the Proud Boys, who aren’t sitting in prison, have bestowed their hero with the coveted title, which they call The Honorary Adolf Hitler Silver Swastika Award.

When Trump was reached at Atlanta’s, General Robert E. Lee Golf Course and asked for a comment, he smiled and said that he loves those PB fellas, as if they were his own trio of "Side Pieces," (i.e. Maria Bartiromo, Hope Hicks, and Marjorie Taylor Greene).

In a Related Story. A security guard at the Atlanta golf course told Scandal Today’s Cheyenne Patio, that the Orange Bitch (Trump) is still cheating like hell at golf, writing down a score of 67, instead of the actual score of 89.