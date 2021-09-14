"Kissing His Big Fat Butt” - Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi wasn’t talking about Santa Claus when she accused White House staffers of, “Kissing his big fat butt.”

Oh no! She was addressing the big fat butt of Donald Trump. She went on to say, in Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, “You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”

That’s just about what has been understood by every thinking mind in the world. It doesn’t take a Freud or an Einstein to reach that conclusion. Just take a look at the clown-like appearance, his vindictive rhetoric, racism, misogyny, and the presentation of a snake oil salesman.

Speaker of the House Pelosi questioned, ”What I'm saying to you is that if they couldn't even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do?”

Yes indeed!

According to the Woodward and Costa book, Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff General Milley responded, "Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything."

What could have happened on January 6th, 2021?

Once Vice President Pence was hanged, and the Speaker of the House Pelosi killed, Trump would have declared Marshall Law, mobilized the military to step in, no inauguration until things are calmed down, and things would never calm down.

Trump would have also declared the election rigged, announced that he really won the election, and then the United States of America would have become a banana republic nation.

