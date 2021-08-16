McDonalds Following Wendy’s Lead Will Open 900 “Ghost Kitchens”

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Like Bob Dylan sang many decades ago, ‘the times they are a-changing.’

And the fast food industry can certainly attest to that as McDonalds has just followed Wendy’s lead, and they have announced that they will be opening up 900 “Ghost Kitchens.”

For those who have not heard, a ghost kitchen is a self-standing building that is simply there to take phone orders. These buildings will not have chairs or tables or soda dispensing machines in the food lobby.

Wendy’s recently told Chicago’s Happy News Channel 93, that they have had a tremendous success with their Wendy’s Ghost Kitchens.

For one, they have reduced their employee work force by 86%, while saving millions per outlet in regards to sweeping, mopping, and making sure that the place is not dirty.

Secondly, they no longer have to deal with unruly, messy kids, who vomit and pee all over the floors.

And as one manager stated off-the-record, we no longer have to argue with mothereffen customers who refuse to wear their medical masks.

Meanwhile Taco Bell, Jack-in-the-Box, and Burger Bandit are all looking to get into the “Ghost Kitchen” business.

