LPGA’s Sensational Sexy Sexpot Paige Spiranac Gets Invited To The White House After Winning The Indianapolis Invitational

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has informed the White House Press Corps that President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have invited the stunningly sexy pro lady golfer Paige Spiranac to the White House for a fancy sit-down dinner of Lobster Newberg and escargot imported from Portugal.

Ms. Psaki said that the entire nation is thrilled with the amazing performances that Miss Spiranac has had of late; especially winning the recent Women’s Indianapolis Invitational with an astounding score of 69.

Balls News Agency reporter Cinderella St. Lamb, reported that she has never seen so many golf fans follow one individual male or female. She pointed out that 97% of her fans are males between the ages of 6 to 96.

Miss St. Lamb said that Paige has just recently signed a $3.9 million contract with Cover Girl, a $4.6 million contract with Kotex, and a $5.2 million contract with McDonalds, where she said she will become the face of the new McRibeye Sandwich.

SIDENOTE: The Colorado native is 28, single, and commented that she gets at least 315 marriage proposals each and every day.