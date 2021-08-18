The Newest McDonalds in Dallas Has Opened Up a Drive-Thru Window Lane Just For People on Horseback

DALLAS – (Satire News) – According to recent statistics on horses in Texas, one out of every six adults in the Dallas Metroplex area owns a horse.

And some families are known as two-horse families. In keeping with that theme, the executives at McDonalds decided to add a special drive-thru window in their latest Mickey D’s in Big D.

After only being open for 10 days, the horse drive-thru window, known as the Giddy-Up Horsey Drive-Thru Window has been a tremendous success.

In fact, a high-ranking McDonalds executive pointed out that the new Dallas restaurant drive-thru window is doing more business than all of the franchises other windows by a 3 to 1 ratio.

Devoted McDonald's customer Jenny McWittle, 23, a gorgeously sexy cheerleader at SMU, told a reporter with the Dallas ABC TV affiliate Channel 90, that she loves riding up to the new Giddy-Up Horsey Window on “Old Paint,” in her skimpy cheerleader uniform, and placing her regular order of a Double-Quarter Pounder meal.

She added that she also buys an order of Chicken McNuggets for her pony.

Miss McWittle, said that she now leaves her 2021 Ford Mustang in the garage, whenever she gets a craving for Mickey D's.

SIDENOTE: McDonalds executives are planning on adding Giddy-Up Horsey Drive-Thru Windows in other Texas McDonalds including San Antonio, Houston, Round Rock, Austin, Bug Tussle, and Laredo.