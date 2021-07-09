The Cracks In The Statue of Liberty’s Arms Are Going To Have To Be Repaired At A Tremendous Cost

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 9 July 2021

The Statue of Liberty inspectors noted that the "Old Gal" will also need some work in her crotch region.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The city of New York hired an independent statue inspecting team to totally give the Statue of Liberty, what they call in the business, an intimate physical exam.

The inspecting team took 8 days to totally check out every nook and cranny, every crevice, every orifice, and every bodily part of the 135 Miss Liberty.

They ascertained that for starters they are going to have to repair the old gal’s arms at a cost of $16.6 million per arm.

The lead inspector divulged that if her arms are not fixed and soon, the gift from France could end up looking very similar to the armless Venus de Milo.

The inspectors also suggested that Liberty's belly button; which is an outie, should be repaired and turned into an innie.

Meanwhile the little country of Honduras has informed President Biden that they will be donating $15,200 towards the statue’s repairs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

