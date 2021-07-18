Wall Street To Be Renamed Barack Obama Drive

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The New York City Council, has just announced that they have voted to change the name of Wall Street to Barack Obama Drive.

The vote was 11-1, with the lone dissenter being an ex-brother-in-law of the now-disgraced, former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The city council took into account the millions of New York residents who have wanted the name changed for years.

When an executive with the stock market was asked if they will still be using the name Wall Street, he replied that there is a clause in the city council’s decision that mandates that the New York Wall Street Stock Market change it’s name to the New York Barack Obama Drive Stock Market.

Meanwhile, when the former White House resident, Donald Johnny Trump heard about the name change he replied that next, the city council will probably decide to change the name of Madison Square Garden to Obama Square Garden.

AN INTERESTING SIDENOTE: A member of the New York City Council stated that the proposal to change the name Madison Square Garden to Obama Square Garden is in fact on the agenda for the September city council meeting.