Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Wants Afghanistan To Become The 51st State

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 26 August 2021

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Wants Afghanistan To Become The 51st State
MJT showing members of the news media that her change-of-life finger cramps have returned.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Political pundits are all in complete agreement that Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene keeps on saying the most fucked-up shit with each brand new day.

The dishwater blonde's latest hormonal rant is that she demands that President Biden make Afghanistan the 51st state.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx has stated that Georgia’s rotten-as-hell peach needs to (1) Be given an IQ test, (2) Be checked for STD's, (3) Be given a face lift to remove at least 2 of her 4 chins, and (4) Immediately have her freaky-looking inverted nipples uninverted.

Even England’s noted reporter Emma McPiddlehilton with London’s Bee’s Knees News Agency remarked that if the ugly-looking skank was a member of the British ruling system, the goofy, daffy, bloomin’, blithering bitch would have all really had her cellulite-infested ass kicked from Parliament all the way to Trafalgar Square.

Meanwhile, MTG’s ex-boyfriend, Matt “Potato Head” Gaetz commented to “Moscow” Mitch McConnell that he is thrilled beyond belief that he decided to dump Marjorie before the political whore got pregnant with his child.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

