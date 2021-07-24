Texas Will Build Electric Border Fence Connected to Dependable U.S. Power Supply, Not Unreliable Texas Grid

Austin, Texas - Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott said that Texas will build an electric fence on the border with Mexico, without consulting the U.S. government or Biden Administration.

In addition, the entire fence will be connected to the existing United States power grid in Sunland Park,New Mexico, just across the border from El Paso, instead of the unreliable Texas power system.

"We will not be beholden to our own shaky source of electricity, the United States has a much more reliable grid of interconnected power sources" said the Governor.

"So I would advise any folks from Honduras, Guatemala or Venezuela not to make the long walk to the border, you will have a shocking result trying to climb, or pee on, this fence" he continued.