New York City Prostitutes Are Now Demanding Vax Proof From Their Johns

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 August 2021

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for New York City Prostitutes Are Now Demanding Vax Proof From Their Johns
A New York City "Pavement Princess" going over the new vax rules with a potential "Customer."

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) – With the return of the Trumpapalooza Virus the Big Apple’s horde of streetwalkers (i.e. whores) have now announced that they will require all “Johns” (customers) to show their Covid card.

Brooklyn’s infamous Maggie “Lips of Love” Frazzola, 34, told Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Carolina Chipotle that unless her customers (even the regular ones) show her proof that they have been double shotted, there is no way in hell that they are going to stick their thingy into her thingy.

She noted that several of her pavement princess friends are seriously thinking about moving out west to Wyoming, where there is hardly any Trumpapalooza Virus at all.

Meanwhile, Maggie’s mom Berta “The Butterfly Flicker” Frazzola, (a street whore herself), says that at 63, she feels that it’s time to finally hang up her whips, chains, and Danish sex toys and retire.

Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusNew YorkProstitutes

