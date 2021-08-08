Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is Blaming Mississippi For Florida’s Delta Dawn Virus Outbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – (Satire News) – Die-hard Trump follower and super ass-kisser Ron DeSantis, sticks his GOP foot in his GOP mouth at least half a dozen times each and every day.

A few days ago, he said that he wants to deport most of the Cubans back to Cuba. When asked why, he shrugged his shoulders and simply replied that Trump had made that suggestion to him in a text message.

DeSantis has suggested that the state-owned hurricane insurance companies raise their premiums up by 800% in a way to bring in some much-needed revenue to help pay for a new $9.3 million Governor’s mansion to replace the old one, which has become infested with crickets, carpenter ants, and woodchucks.

But the stupidest thing that has come out of DeSantis’ mouth is that he totally blames the neighboring state of Mississippi for infecting his state with the dreaded Delta Dawn Virus aka Trumpapalooza Virus 2.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has challenged DeSantis to a pool noodle duel with the loser having to wear a pair of tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts for 12 hours.