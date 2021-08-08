Florida’s Governor DeSantis Is Going Down With The Titanic

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Sunday, 8 August 2021

"Giddy up! I'm on my way to the White House."

It’s more than a case of denial or ignorance, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis must know better (unless he’s a certified moron), but he has his eye on the White House. He seems to think that by agreeing with Donald Trump’s message of the Lysol and Clorox cocktail, no masks or vaccines, it will deliver him right up and into that White House.

He’d have a better chance riding an alligator to Washington D.C.

But he’s taking a stand like Rudolph Giuliani and Sydney Powell, who are presently facing catastrophic fines for doing Donald Trump’s bidding taking nuisance voter fraud cases to courts. Judges say no can do, to nuisance cases.

On Saturday, August 7, Florida reported 23,903 new COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths, 13,348 hospitalizations.

Can Governor DeSantis count or read? Does he think those numbers will still get him to Washington and the White House?

Why not? It works for Trump. However, Donald Trump is doing a slow sink like the Titanic for his peccadillos. Bill Barr used to be a safe lifeboat, but he isn’t around anymore. Mitch McConnell was another lifeboat, and he has also sailed away.

Time to impeach and remove Governor DeSantis from office. Governor Andrew Cuomo was a hands-on flirt but never intentionally killed anyone through ignorance or dismissed the science.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

