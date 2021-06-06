Tests Conducted On Dirt From Mars Show It Greatly Resembles The Dirt Found in New Mexico

HOUSTON – (Satire News) – Videos of tests that have just been sent back to Earth from Mars amazingly reveal that the dirt found on the Red Planet is almost identical to the dirt found in the state of New Mexico.

New Mexico's dirt according to Wikipedia has a content of 28% sodium, 37% potassium, and 16% Velcro.

Those numbers are within the 3% margin of error in regards to the content of the Martian dirt.

Experts on the planet Mars have actually been saying for the past 72 months that they really and truly believe that the surface of Mars has the same exponential contingent makeup as two places on our planet, New Mexico and Costa Rica.

In fact, according to Bravo’s information guru, Andy Cohen, all of the Central American countries refer to Costa Rica as La Mars Chiquita, (Little Mars).

In Other Test News. Recent tests conducted on the English Channel show that in just the past 2 years, the water has gotten 7% wetter.