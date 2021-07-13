A Member of The Swiss Weight Lifting Team Tests Positive For Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and Budweiser Beer

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

TOKYO – (Olympics Satire) – There is extreme disappointment, despair, and friggin' sadness in the dormitory building where the Swiss Olympic team is housed.

Reports state that Switzerland’s top weight lifter, Leon Titbrunnen, was given a random drug test and he failed it miserably.

A Swiss team member, who said she did not want her name nor gender mentioned, divulged that Leon tested positive for 7 different illegal substances including crack cocaine, heroin, PCP (Phencyclidine) IUD (Inverunidiptosis), and Budweiser Beer.

The sad part is that Titbrunnen has two wives and a total of 16 kids ranging in ages from 3 to 18.

He has asked the Olympic Drug Testing Committee to retest him because he feels that it could have been a false reading; especially for PCP, which he did admit he hasn't taken in at least13 months.

