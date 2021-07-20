Ivanka Trump Denies The Lesbian Rumors

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

image for Ivanka Trump Denies The Lesbian Rumors
A very somber Ivanka Trump testifying before a Senate Committee regarding The Counterfeit Pantiliner Scandal.

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz was the first news agency to report that the former first daughter, Ivanka Trump, was allegedly caught making out with a very attractive, much younger woman in Central Park.

The individual who claims to have seen Donald Trump’s favorite child, said that the 6-foot tall Ivanka is not at all hard to spot and actually stands out like a giraffe at a gathering of gazelles.

The person who saw Ivanka and her gal pal engaging in a bit of tongue-wrestling, has been identified by Anderson Cooper as the astoundingly sexy Aubrey P. Fanhickley, who is only 22, and is the featured pole dancer at The Inebriated Kangaroo Lounge in Queens.

According to Sonora Cahoots with BuzzFuzz, up until last April, Miss Fanhickley was dating one of the notorious Goombalini crime family brothers, Pistachio Goombalini.

Miss Fanhickley is also on record claiming that Ivanka’s daddy, hit on her at a McDonalds in Brooklyn on September 27, 2019.

SIDENOTE: When asked to comment on the alleged allegations, Ivanka turned as pink as a Pennsylvania carnation and remarked that she has no idea what tongue-wrestling even is.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ivanka TrumpLesbian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more