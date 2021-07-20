MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz was the first news agency to report that the former first daughter, Ivanka Trump, was allegedly caught making out with a very attractive, much younger woman in Central Park.

The individual who claims to have seen Donald Trump’s favorite child, said that the 6-foot tall Ivanka is not at all hard to spot and actually stands out like a giraffe at a gathering of gazelles.

The person who saw Ivanka and her gal pal engaging in a bit of tongue-wrestling, has been identified by Anderson Cooper as the astoundingly sexy Aubrey P. Fanhickley, who is only 22, and is the featured pole dancer at The Inebriated Kangaroo Lounge in Queens.

According to Sonora Cahoots with BuzzFuzz, up until last April, Miss Fanhickley was dating one of the notorious Goombalini crime family brothers, Pistachio Goombalini.

Miss Fanhickley is also on record claiming that Ivanka’s daddy, hit on her at a McDonalds in Brooklyn on September 27, 2019.

SIDENOTE: When asked to comment on the alleged allegations, Ivanka turned as pink as a Pennsylvania carnation and remarked that she has no idea what tongue-wrestling even is.