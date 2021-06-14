A List of 10 Beatles Songs With Their Original Uncensored Titles

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 14 June 2021

The Beatles performed in Buckingham Palace in 1963, at Queen Elizabeth's 37th birthday party.

Cowbell Notes Music Magazine stated that the Beatles (John, Paul, George, & Ringo) recorded 227 songs. Most were written by the extremely talented writing duo of Lennon and McCartney.

Recently Paul McCartney appeared on “The View” and he told host Whoopi Goldberg that he and John actually had to end up changing the titles of most of their songs to conform to the times (the 60’s).

Stand-Up comedian Zydeco Dupree, recently published a book about the life of the Beatles titled, “Man Dem British Blokes Were So Damn Good!"

The following list is taken from Chapter 13 which is titled…

BEATLE SONGS – THE ORIGINAL UNCENSORED TITLES

1. Twist and Shout Like A Crazed Banshee
2. Lady Madonna’s Menage a Trois
3. When I’m 93
4. Obladi Oblada – What The Hell Does That Mean?
5. The Slut of Strawberry Fields
6. Ticket To Ride To Tottenham
7. I Wanna Hold Your Tits
8. Norwegian Woody
9. Eleanor Rigby Turning Tricks in Liverpool
10. Sgt. Peppers Lonely Bloomin' Football Pub

Zydeco Dupree stated that he recently bought a roach clip for $7,000, that had once belonged to Ringo Starr.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

