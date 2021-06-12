A Confused Caitlyn Jenner Is Having a Sex Change Operation – She'll Become a Guy Again

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Kris Jenner recently told "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg, that her ex-husband and now soon-to-be ex-husband-wife-husband is perhaps the most effed up guy-gal in America.

Mama Jenner said that Caitlyn recently told his BFF Marjorie Taylor Greene, another effed up bitch, that he is tired of having her period and she now wants to get a pecker transplant and revert back to being a horny fella again.

Khloe Kardashian commented that Caitlyn is one friggin' mess, Kourtney Kardashian said C.J. is in love with Sara Huckabee, and Kim Kardashian said that the Wicked Witch of The West simply sucks the big one.

“Moscow” Mitch McConnell said Caitlyn is so damn ugly, she makes Ann Coulter look like a beauty queen, and he stressed that he wouldn’t touch Caitlyn with Matt Gaetz' little bitty acorn penis.

Gaetz fired back at "Mitch the Bitch" by saying that he’s just pissed off because Stormy Daniels told Don Lemon that he has an inverted dicky poo.

Meanwhile, When asked to comment on the whole sordid transgenderistic affair the "Be Best" girl herself, Melania Trump remarked that her husband Donaldo Juanito fantasizes even more about Caitlyn Jenner than he does about Hope Hicks, Maria Bartiromo, and Ivanka put together.