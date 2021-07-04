The Latest on The Taylor Swift – Kim Kardashian Feud

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Several news agencies are proclaiming that the feud between reality show star Kim Kardashian and pop singer Taylor Swift seems to have cooled off.

In the latest move KimKa said that Taylor has no business saying that the reason why she is divorcing Kanye is because he embarrassed Tay-Tay some years ago at a music award show.

Taylor stated that Kanye was very lucky that she’s a lady, because she is a 1st degree black belt,and she could have very easily laid out that black brutha flat on his back in the time it takes a gnat to sneeze.

Meanwhile, Kim adds that she has no interest in feuding with Taylor, because she has no interest in Kanye, so she pointed out that if Swift ever sees him out in public, she encourages her to kick his ass.

