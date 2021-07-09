Britney Spears Doesn’t Need A Conservator Any More Than Prince Harry

Why is this even in court? Making headlines? Being disputed? Jeez, the lady earned the dough? Does daddy want a cut? Too bad! Or, daddy can put on a tutu, get up on stage, do a number or two for an hour, and maybe he can fill a hat with loose change.

But maybe Harry does need a conservator. It seems he blew $4 million in the first quarter of a year. That’s in thee months. Boom! Like gone with the wind!

Another jeez! A person can live an entire life from age one to one hundred on $4 million. And Harry is yapping about not receiving any more allowances from daddy? The guy is hitting 40. He isn’t a teenager with a paper route. But he wants a cut of the royal purse! Bravo, Prince Charles!

Now Donald Trump does something altogether very, very differently. Actually, the very opposite. He says he pays his kids about, let’s say, $40 million a year for consulting fees.

Don’t laugh.

Then he claims it as a tax deduction. You know, how you claim the expenses incurred driving your own car to and from work every day.

Stop laughing.

Do the kids ever really see that $40 million. Maybe a MAGA hat or two, but who's to really know? And do the Trump kids claim to have earned that $40 million for consulting when filing their own taxes? Who knows?

Lastly, how accurate or precise is their consultation when the entire family who can’t spell Nobel correctly?

So Britney Spears wants her life and her money back? She earned it on stage. It’s hers—case close.

