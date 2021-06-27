Republicans In Turmoil: How To Get Rid Of Trump?

The party is over, the bands have folded up, cleaners are doing their jobs, but Donald Trump won’t go home. So he lingers and lingers, giving the same old speech, pretending to be current but flopping around like a tortilla on a record player, with some of his audience reciting his punchlines along with him.

A casino in Vegas called, asking whether he was interested in being an opening act for Celine Dion or one of the Osmond kids. Trump believes he’s the main attraction and not an opening act.

They even offered to give him the old top floor Howard Hughes suite with the private elevator and all the buffet he could eat.

Finally, they said that part of his opening act performance would close with a Noble Peace Prize nightly presentation.

Unfortunately, that was supposed to be an inside joke, but now Trump is seriously considering it.

Writing his own script, he believed he could begin his performance with stories about his early childhood, sent to a military school when in the second grade, skip to hiring mafia lawyer Harry Cohn as his personal attorney, followed by Rudolph Giuliani, the White House years, Air Force One, meeting the Queen, finish with the stolen 2020 election, and then close with the nightly presentation of a Noble Peace Prize.

Yawn.

“It ain’t Broadway, doll. It’s Vegas. But it’ll work. Besides, it'll keep Trump off the campaign trail.”

Maybe his should be the nightly closing act?

