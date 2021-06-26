Rudy Giuliani Blames Trump For His Being Stripped of His Attorney License

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Reports are that Rudy Giuliani will no longer be able to practice law due to the fact that the New York State Agency on Fraudulent Behavior has stripped him of his law license.

Giuliani, who threw a fit that Trump himself would be proud of, said that they are just picking on him because he is one of the few Trump ass-kissers who still, even now, continues to kiss the big old orange ass, a humongous ass that some say resembles the sun.

Fruity Rudy, says that he totally blames Donald Johnny Trump for his being stripped of his attorney license. When pressed as to why he felt that way, R.G. replied because old Trumpapalooza told Sean Hannity that he was 52% zombie and 34% sea monster.

The ping-pong eye-balled, disgraced former mayor of the Bronx, also blames the decision on baseless rumors that one of his ancestors, Elvira Gertrude Giuliani, was a Salem witch and so therefore he was targeted in a recent Central Park witch hunt.

Meanwhile, Trump was asked for his thoughts on Giuliani and he commented that he does not know Rudy Giuliani, has never met him, and that he wouldn't know him from Russian President Vlady Putin.