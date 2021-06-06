Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Named The Sexiest Couple in Music

NASHVILLE – (Satire News) – One of the happiest and most talented couples in the world of music has just been named The Sexiest Couple in Music.

Music Moments Magazine says Blake Shelton who is 51, and Gwen Stefani who is 44, have been dating for 17 years, or so Gwen kiddingly says it feels like.

The two whose latest hit single has skyrocketed all the way to the very top of the charts is titled, “Let’s Go Get Your Get-Up-And-Go Before It Gets Up And Goes.”

Keith Urban says that it’s the sexiest song that he has heard in over 14 months and added that his movie star wife, Nicole Kidman, and him dance to it two or three times before they go to bed each night and they are having the most fantastic sex they've had in 14 years.

The Australian crooner noted that if Blake and Gwen were any sexier they would both be arrested for Flagrant Delicto Summa Cum Alpha Beta.