Fantasy Football Manager takes on Aaron Rodgers persona during 2021 preseason

After watching the snotty behavior on display from reigning NFL league MVP Aaron Rodgers, a local fantasy football manager decided to try and match his brattish antics with his own uncharacteristic behavior.

Tommy Bentrolla, better know by his pseudonym "Cheater Tommy" in the YMFFL (Your Mom Fantasy Football League) showed up for the 2021 preseason with a real chip on his shoulder according to multiple league sources.

League Chairman, Davis Campbell expressed shock at the utter change in disposition exuded by the long-time manager.

"Sure, we're all used to him cheating," Campbell explained, "but usually he's just the league party guy slash occasional whiner otherwise. This year he came back acting like a grumpy old man!"

Davis went on to make a stark comparison. "Tommy typically reminds me of these yellow corduroy pants with penguins all of them I used to wear. Now he's more like this pair of khakis I had in seventh grade. They were too uptight, uncomfortable and really just embarrassing."

The Chesterfield brothers, Lord Tim and his bother Dave were also surprised how thoroughly Tommy had embraced the bad example set by the pouty-puss Packers Quarterback.

"I know Rodgers is just looking for an excuse to get out of the same division as Tom Brady to avoid direct comparisons, "Lord Chesterfield explained condescendingly while making some inexplicably wide eyed expression, "but I can't quite figure out why Tommy would behave in a similar manner."

Dave Chesterfield offered a more blunt explanation for Cheater Tommy's behavior, "He's really just mad that playing for the Broncos will expose Rodgers for the fraud he is."

Harry Dunne, manager of team Mutt Cutts had a different theory for Tommy's bad attitude, "He seems to be upset that we agreed to expand the league to allow a couple new members, including someone with no previous fantasy football experience. I don't thinks that's a big deal, since I was in that same position a few years ago and still won a championship more recently than Tommy has."

Shelly of team Too Darn Loud said, "Sure, I'd rather we made sure every new manager was at least as good as Team Sandmanz, but as long as it doesn't make the draft last any longer I'm pretty much fine with anything."

Other members of the league were a little less sure what was going on.

"I only remember something about nuts in a heating vent, puking out the window of a car and something about an ICP concert," Cat Kennedy offered.

"I just wanted to have some beers," Rick McRickerson added.

We did reach out to Tommy to respond to his league mate's observations.

"I'm just protecting the integrity of the league!" Tommy stated. "The Your Mom Fantasy Football League is a serious and distinguished sports institution, and I will not see it diluted by inferior talent! We have to keep the standard the standard, and I refuse to play against anyone who isn't great like me."

The long and storied history of the YMFFL seems to suggest that not all managers in the YMFFL have started out as fantasy football experts as Tommy indicates. After all, J.B. did draft his back up tight end immediately after his starting tight end in the fifth and sixth rounds, and it didn't seem to ruin the experience of competing in the league that year...

"We all play games to have fun," Davis Campbell explained, "but sometimes people seem to lose sight of that. Maybe both Aaron Rodgers and Tommy Bentrolla should take that under consideration."