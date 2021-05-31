Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That Donald Johnny Trump Once Groped Her

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD – Caitlyn Jenner, the former Bruce Jenner, Olympic champion and Wheaties box adorner has made a startling revelation.

The transgender Tinsel Town diva told Pia Confetti, with Celebrity Globe Magazine, that just after Trump won the Electoral College election, he called her and asked to meet with her.

The two arranged to meet at DJT's dining room in the Trump Tower.

Miss Jenner said that as they were each having a Big Mac with a large order of fries, Melania’s husband suddenly reached underneath the table and grabbed her knee.

The former male Olympian, said that Ivanka's daddy told her that she sure had one hell of a boney knee. Jenner recalls telling him, “That’s not my knee you Bozo-looking, shit-for-brains racist!”

He said Trump laughed, as did three men, who were sitting at the next table.

The twice-impeached, one term loser, suddenly got a phone call from Melania and he had to cut their dinner date short. He told Caitlyn that he would set up golf date at a later date.

Jenner said that Trump autographed a dinner napkin and he gave it to her. It read “To my sweet, lusciously hot C.J. I think you’re pretty – not as pretty as Hope Hicks or even Melania, but you’ll do; especially with all of the friggin' lights off.”